Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90

Pandit Jasraj, one of the doyans of Indian classical vocalist from the Mewati gharana, passed away in the United States on Monday.

Although Jasraj belongs to the Mewati gharana, a school of music known for its traditional performances of khayals, Jasraj has sung khayals with some flexibility, adding elements of lighter styles, including the thumri.

He was 90.

In his musical career spanning over 8 decades, he had given numerous performances in India and abroad.

Pandit Jasraj married Madhura Shantaram, the daughter of legendary filmmaker and actor V Shantaram.

They have two children, a son, Shaarang Dev Pandit, and a daughter, Durga Jasraj.

Pandit Jasraj was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards during his lifetime.

“With profound grief we inform, that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5:15 am EST due to a cardiac arrest, at home in New Jersey, USA. May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. Pandit Jasraj ji’s family, and the students of Mewati Gharana. Bapuji, Jai Ho….,” his family said in a statement.