My birthday is all about discovering upcoming talents: Kailash Kher

Kailash Ker is arguably one of the biggest and most popular names in the music industry and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. The ace singer is gearing for Nayii Umang, a ‘talent search’ event organized by his foundation. The show is set to stream on Voot on his birthday (July 7) and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. Speaking exclusively DH, the Bum Lahiri singer opens up about his early struggles and survival mantra.

What prompted you to come up with Nayii Umang?

I faced a lot of hardships when I started my career and had no one to guide me. I soon realised that though there is a lot of potential/talent in our land, we don’t have an organisation to help upcoming singers. I ultimately decided to launch Nayii Umang to find and choose upcoming artistes.

The show is set to stream on Voot.

This was supposed to be a ground event but that could not happen because of the pandemic. We have a partnership with Voot and decided to stream it (live) on the platform.

How do you plan to celebrate your birthday?

For me, celebrating my birthday is all about to find new talents (artistes). Main chahta hoon ki main deep jalaoo instead of blowing candles.

What are the qualities of a good singer?

The person must have a good pronunciation and an Indianess in his/her voice. He or she must experience/feel the emotions associated with a song.

What is your take on the reality show culture?

I have been associated with many reality shows and feel they have their own importance. Their focus, however, is on filmi music. Nayii Umang has a broader scope and focuses on independent music, making all-round development possible.

What is your assessment of the contemporary Bollywood scene?

Bollywood ka scene is very good. It is all about listening to music and seeing it as well. I like all the genuine singers and feel that they have a bright future. I, however, do not follow those (singers) who rely on technology (to make an impact).

How did the music bug bite you?

I have been interested in singing from childhood. I have always been associated with spirituality and am spreading the same through my songs.

How have been keeping yourself busy during the lockdown?

I have been participating in virtual concerts and webinars. I have also been composing songs and keeping myself busy.

What is the key to survival in the music industry?

You have to believe in yourself as one needs to find his or her (own) path in this field.