Naga Chaitanya adds Rs 3.5 cr Porsche to his collection, pics break the internet

Actor Naga Chaitanya, an avid supercar lover, recently added the stunning Porsche 911 Gt3 Rs to his impressive collection of luxury vehicles. The Custody star has just taken the delivery of the exquisite car which is worth Rs 3.51 crore ex-showroom.

The supercar was purchased from Porsche Centre Chennai, who posted pictures of Naga Chaitanya taking the delivery of the vehicle on their social media account and wrote, "We are ecstatic to welcome back Mr Akkineni Naga Chaitanya to the Porsche family and are happy to have delivered to him his 911 GT3 RS. We wish him many memorable experiences on and off the race track."