Naga Chaitanya adds Rs 3.5 cr Porsche to his collection, pics break the internet

Actor Naga Chaitanya, an avid supercar lover, recently added the stunning Porsche 911 Gt3 Rs to his impressive collection of luxury vehicles. The Custody star has just taken the delivery of the exquisite car which is worth Rs 3.51 crore ex-showroom.
The supercar was purchased from Porsche Centre Chennai, who posted pictures of Naga Chaitanya taking the delivery of the vehicle on their social media account and wrote, "We are ecstatic to welcome back Mr Akkineni Naga Chaitanya to the Porsche family and are happy to have delivered to him his 911 GT3 RS. We wish him many memorable experiences on and off the race track."
The purchase has created a lot of buzz on social media, with pictures of the actor with his new car going viral across social media platforms. Known for his roles in blockbuster movies and his stylish persona, Chaitanya’s latest purchase further solidifies his passion for high-performance cars.
The car was registered on May 17, 2024 and is said to be the first Porsche 911 Gt3 Rs in Hyderabad. Visuals of the actor driving around the city in his new car is also flooding social media.
The Porsche 911 Gt3 Rs is renowned for its racing pedigree, combining cutting-edge technology with remarkable speed and handling. It's a dream car for many enthusiasts, boasting a powerful engine, lightweight construction, and advanced aerodynamics.
Naga Chaitanya also has an impressive car collection and his garage boasts an array of luxury cars, from Ferrari to BMW.
On the work front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Venkat Prabhu's action-thriller Custody (2023) and is currently busy with his upcoming project with Sai Pallavi titled Thandel. Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, the movie is all set to release in theaters on December 20th, 2024.