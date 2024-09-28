Need Justice Hema Committee in other film industries: Priyamani

Yas Island (Abu Dhabi): Actor Priyamani says there is a need to constitute more committees like the Justice Hema Committee in other film industries, stressing the importance of women's safety at the workplace.

The actor, who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada films, said women have been facing "atrocities" since time immemorial.

"There should be (more such committees) there in other industries and all the other workplaces. If you are not safe at your workplace, then what are you (employers) doing? All these things have been happening since time immemorial. There are some people who’ve spoken about it, and some who haven’t.