Netflix renews '3 Body Problem' for additional episodes, series to end

Returning creators Benioff, Weiss, and Woo in a joint statement said they are looking forward to telling the story through to its "epic conclusion".

"Three Body Problem has been renewed! We're thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion.

"Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu's magnificent trilogy, we hoped we'd be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!" the trio said in a statement shared on Netflix's official X page.