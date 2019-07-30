Netflix renews 'Trinkets' for second and final season

"Trinkets", the young-adult comedy series which was launched on Netflix in June, has been renewed by the streaming platform for a second and final season.

The comedy is based on the book by Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision to announce a final run was taken because season two was being written to provide the natural conclusion to the story and Netflix wanted to let viewers know upfront that there would not be a third season.

The Poland-set series focuses on three completely different high school children who become friends after meeting at a mandated Shoplifter's Anonymous session.

Brianna Hildebrand, Kiana Madeira and Quintessa Swindell play the lead roles.

The second season, which will premiere in 2020, will have 10-episodes.

Sarah Goldfinger will take over the directing duties from Linda Gase.