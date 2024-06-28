Netflix unveils desi gangster series 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper', set to premiere on July 18

Mumbai: Streaming service Netflix on Friday announced Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper, a "desi gangster series" starring Manav Kaul and Tillotama Shome in lead roles.

Set to launch on the streamer's platform on July 18, the show is produced by musician Ram Sampath and showrun by Puneet Krishna, who also serves as a writer, a press release said.

Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper will present the tale of an ordinary man’s wild ride through chaos and secrets, as he stumbles into a world of comedic mishaps and becomes the target of a dangerous gang of "halwaais", the official plotline read.