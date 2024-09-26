Netflix's 'Amar Singh Chamkila', 'Heeramandi' and others nominated at Asian Academy Creative Awards

Prerna Singh (CEO), of Bhansali Productions and Executive Producer for Heeramandi said, "The love and appreciation the series has been receiving around the world brings us immense joy. It's an honor to see SLB's vision being embraced by the Academy."

Koirala said, "I’m thrilled to have been nominated for this award for Heeramandi at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. It’s a beautiful project that highlights the strength and resilience of women. I’m proud to be part of it."

The Grand Awards ceremony will be held on December 3rd and 4rth in Singapore where the nominees will compete in the final round.