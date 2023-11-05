Netizens go gaga as Salman-Hrithik-Shah Rukh come together in Tiger 3

It's worth saying, that Salman Khan is coming back as the OG spy of Bollywood, in Tiger 3. While the film is about to bring the next level of action to the big screens, what has grabbed the fire on social media now is the cameo of Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3. This is indeed an exhilarating update as the biggest release of the year will see the three biggest stars coming together.

The netizens have been going gaga ever since the news of Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Tiger 3 has come to the surface.

Leading the spy universe as Tiger, Salman Khan is definitely about to bring a storm with Tiger 3 and joining the team will be Kabir aka Hrithik Roshan from WAR, and Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan who are also significant part of the spy universe.

Apart from this, while the audience saw the smashing entry of Tiger in Pathaan, this time the action is going to be doubled as Shah Rukh will also be seen making a cameo in Tiger 3. The chatter about this biggest phenomenon in the entertainment industry has spread like wildfire and netizens are expressing their excitement.