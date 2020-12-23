Never been in a hurry, every experience has been rewarding: Actor Kunaal Roy Kapur on his career graph

Actor Kunal Roy Kapur gained a fair deal of attention when he acted alongside Imran Khan in the 2011 release Delhi Belly, which emerged as a success. Many thought that the positive response to the film would help him bag more offers, establishing him as a bankable name. This, however, did not happen as Kunaal decided to essay supporting roles rather than lead ones. So, does the actor feel his career has 'slowed down' after a promising start? Not really!

"I don't think if it slowed down. I was never in a hurry as koi race nahi daudni thi. I had a good run with whatever I have done and all experiences have been rewarding," he tells DH in an exclusive interview

Kunaal, who made his acting debut with the TV soap Just Mohabbat, has been part of films such as Nautanki Saala, Yeh Jawaani... , Azhar and Action Jackson. He even directed the mockumentary The President Is Coming, which received rave reviews. The actor soon added a new dimension to his career with TVF Tripling, which marked his digital debut. He received praise for his work in the music-drama Bandish Bandits.

He is hoping to consolidate his standing in the OTT space with his next release SonyLiv's Sandwiched Forever, which features him in a 'goofy' avatar. He says that the show has been shot in a unique format, which might click with fans.

"The show has been shot in a unique format, which is common in US sitcoms. We rehearse our scenes then shoot the episode in one day itself in a multi-camera setting," he adds.

While it remains to be seen whether Sandwiched Forever lives up to expectations, Kunaal already some plans for the future He hopes to direct another film somewhere down the line.

"I have not really tried too hard (to direct) but want to do so at some point in the future," says the actor.

