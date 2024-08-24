New London Bollywood Orchestra to bring iconic film songs alive on stage

“Bollywood music is incredibly varied, there are songs that are richly influenced by Hindustani tradition and then the more pop and funk-influenced songs of the 1960s-70s. I think musically, there’s something to draw everybody into a Bollywood show. And, there will be a real mixed audience in a place like Wilton’s, with those who are simply curious about music and then the real fans who will bring the enthusiasm when they hear their favourites,” added Pottier.