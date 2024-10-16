Home
entertainment

Nick Jonas rushes off stage after laser incident at Prague concert, video viral

He was performing with his band, the Jonas Brothers, which he formed with his siblings Kevin and Joe.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 08:12 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 08:12 IST
