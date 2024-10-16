Nick Jonas rushes off stage after laser incident at Prague concert, video viral

<p>New Delhi: A video purportedly showing American singer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nick-jonas">Nick Jonas</a> running off stage after a laser was aimed at him during a concert in Prague has gone viral on social media.</p>.<p>On platforms like X and Instagram, many fans posted videos of Jonas' security threat incident from the concert, which was held on Tuesday at the O2 Arena in the Czech Republic's capital.</p>.<p>He was performing with his band, the Jonas Brothers, which he formed with his siblings Kevin and Joe.</p>.<p>One of the videos, posted on Instagram by a user, showed Nick standing on stage when the laser was pointed at him.</p>.<p>The actor-singer, who is married to Indian star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-chopra">Priyanka Chopra</a>, was seen alerting his security with a time-out gesture as he ran off stage and exited the arena.</p>.<p>However, his brothers Joe and Kevin remained on stage.</p>.<p>According to the caption on the post, security personnel identified the person who aimed the laser at Nick and removed them from the venue. The show later resumed.</p>.<p>Commenting on the video, one fan wrote, "Absolutely terrifying :( I’m glad he’s okay." Another user said, "Omg I’m so glad they are all safe." One person questioned the security arrangements at the venue: "How did the guy with what they said was a laser make it past security?" "Dang. I’m so glad they’re okay! How dare they do that?" read another comment.</p>.<p>Nick has yet to comment on the incident.</p>.<p>On Monday, the musician returned to social media after a two-month hiatus.</p>.<p>"Been taking some me time from social media. Until, I had this great photographer take these cool pics of me in front of this blue wall. #enjoy #imback," he posted on his social media handles.</p>.<p>The Jonas Brothers are currently on a world tour, titled 'The Tour,' spanning North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The trek will see the brothers perform hits across five albums dating back to 2006. </p>