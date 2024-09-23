Not able to get a hold of Coldplay concert tickets? This might be your second chance

Coldplay's concert in India is creating quite a buzz. Long waiting hours to get the tickets, unable get hold of them as well as the crashing of BookMyShow site has left a lot of fans in despair.

However, there is still a chance to get the concert tickets. While Coldplay had announced the sale of tickets to be on September 22, they had also mentioned about launching a limited number of Infinity Tickets for their India tour in the same announcement.

The Infinity Tickets will be available for the shows at 12 pm IST on Friday, November 22, 2024 on BookMyShow, as revealed by BookMyShow Live.

The band would offer a surprise seating arrangement which will be revealed only on the day of the event for the holders of Infinity Tickets.