Not able to get a hold of Coldplay concert tickets? This might be your second chance

Coldplay's concert in India is creating quite a buzz. Long waiting hours to get the tickets, unable get hold of them as well as the crashing of BookMyShow site has left a lot of fans in despair.
However, there is still a chance to get the concert tickets. While Coldplay had announced the sale of tickets to be on September 22, they had also mentioned about launching a limited number of Infinity Tickets for their India tour in the same announcement.
The Infinity Tickets will be available for the shows at 12 pm IST on Friday, November 22, 2024 on BookMyShow, as revealed by BookMyShow Live.
The band would offer a surprise seating arrangement which will be revealed only on the day of the event for the holders of Infinity Tickets.
For every Coldplay show, Infinity Tickets are released in order to make the ‘Music Of The Spheres World Tour’ accessible at an affordable price. These tickets cost the equivalent of €20 (Rs 2000) per ticket and it must be bought in pairs.
Coldplay will be hosting two concerts and both will take place in Mumbai. The band will be performing in Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on January 18 and January 19, and January 21, 2025.
Along with performing several songs from their Album of the Year-nominated Music Of The Spheres and new singles We Pray and feelslikeimfallinginlove off their upcoming release Moon Music, the group will also include anthems from the band’s incredible catalogue, including Yellow, The Scientist, Clocks, Fix You, Viva La Vida, Paradise, A Sky Full Of Stars and Adventure Of A Lifetime, a News18 report stated.
Published 23 September 2024, 07:35 IST