Nupur Sanon dropped from Vishnu Manchu’s dream project ‘Kannappa’

Actress Nupur Sanon has been dropped from Vishnu Manchu's mega project, Kannappa. The sudden announcement has led to disappointment among Nupur’s fans and well-wishers.
Manchu took to his social media account to make the official announcement of her dissociation from the project.
He tweeted, “Sad to announce that lovely @NupurSanon had to step down from #Kannappa due to scheduling conflicts. We'll miss her, but the hunt for our new leading lady begins! Sending Nupur our best wishes on her other commitments. Hope to work with her in the near future.
Exciting times ahead. Stay tuned for updates! 🎬🌟 #Kannappa”. (sic)
While the reasons behind the separation remain shrouded in secrecy, the repercussions will reverberate through Telugu movie industry in the coming days.
On the other hand, some fans are eager to see who will replace her and how well the actor will manage to justify the role without affecting the film's narrative.
A source close to the movie said, “Nupur’s dates were clashing. We wanted her to be with us for three months in our New Zealand schedule but she ran out of dates due to her prior commitments.”
“This is indeed not something one will expect, however things are on track and soon Vishnu Manchu sir will be announcing her replacement as the makers are in talks with few leading ladies,” concluded the source.
Almost a month back, the makers posted pictures of Nupur attending the mahurat of the movie.
Produced by the Legendary Mohan Babu under the banner 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment, the movie is helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and promises to be a mega cinematic joyride with a a big stellar cast including Prabhas, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Nayanthara and others.