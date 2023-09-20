Nupur Sanon dropped from Vishnu Manchu’s dream project ‘Kannappa’

Actress Nupur Sanon has been dropped from Vishnu Manchu's mega project, Kannappa. The sudden announcement has led to disappointment among Nupur’s fans and well-wishers.

Manchu took to his social media account to make the official announcement of her dissociation from the project.

He tweeted, “Sad to announce that lovely @NupurSanon had to step down from #Kannappa due to scheduling conflicts. We'll miss her, but the hunt for our new leading lady begins! Sending Nupur our best wishes on her other commitments. Hope to work with her in the near future.

Exciting times ahead. Stay tuned for updates! 🎬🌟 #Kannappa”. (sic)