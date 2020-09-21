OTT is a boon for actors like me, says 'Halahal' actor Barun Sobti

Barun Sobti, who impressed fans with his performance in Voot Select's Asur, says that the 'OTT revolution' is a big boon for actors like him as they are getting more work nowadays. The 36-year-old also opens up about his latest release Halahal and reveals that the Eros Now-backed movie has a 'gripping' script.

(Edited excerpts from an interview with DH)

What made you give the nod to Halahal?

The script was nice and I felt that I could bring something to the table if I took it up. The narrative is quite gripping. I went through the script in one go, which is something that does not happen too often.

How was the experience of working with Sachin Khedekar?

It was a refreshing experience. There is a perception that actors of his stature come with a certain baggage. He, however, is a cool contender. I really admire the way he is reinventing himself by working with newcomers. He is interested in learning and is quite adaptable on the sets.

Where you apprehensive about working in a movie directed by a newcomer?

I just had to do my job and had no business been apprehensive about him. Moreover, newcomers have been doing some great work of late.

What is your take on the digital 'revolution'?

It is a great boon for actors like be as there is an abundance of work.

Is acting in digital productions a different experience when compared to doing films?

Not really. The basic approach remains the same irrespective of the medium.

How did the acting bug bite you?

In a way, this is related to the creative side of the brain. When I watched films as a kid, I would always think there was a different/better way of essaying a performance I saw on the screen. This started happening when I was 15 and I ultimately got my first break when I was around 23/24.

How do you deal with criticism?

Abhi tak toh achcha feedback mila hai. However, generally speaking, you have to choose whatever (observations) is relevant. A lot of people do not have any idea of what good cinema is and keep talking trash.

What is your fitness mantra?

I don't indulge in fitness and have not seen a gym for the past three years. I haven't even played football for a while. It's just that my body type is such that it will stay the same irrespective of what I eat.