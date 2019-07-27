Padma Lakshmi to star in new food show at Hulu

Hulu has ordered a new food show, to be headlined by "Top Chef" judge Padma Lakshmi.

The streaming service has given a 10-episode order to untitled series, which is designed to serve as a "living cookbook, made up more from people and culture than recipes", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hulu made the announcement at Television Critics Association summer press tour.

"Each 30-minute episode will start with a single dish that represents and connects a community's history and traditions, and explores the evolution of that community through that cuisine. The show, filmed around the country, will showcase everything from street food to high-end restaurants

"In the hands of different families and waves of immigration, an organic evolution emerges between traditional recipes and new approaches, different perspectives and emotions, all captured thru Padma's eyes," read a statement from the streamer.

Lakshmi, 48, also shared the news on Twitter.

"If you know me, you know creating this show with @hulu is my dream come true. I get to meet so many inspiring immigrants from around the country and explore their cultural/personal narratives through their food. #weareallimmigrants" she wrote on the microblogging site.

The food show will be produced by Part2 Pictures and Lakshmi's Delicious Entertainment, Inc.