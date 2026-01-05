Panic erupts as Allu Arjun and wife get 'mobbed' by fans for photos at Hyderabad cafe

<p><em>Pushpa 2</em> fame Allu Arjun, who is busy with Atlee’s magnum opus AA22XA6, recently took some time out from his work schedule and visited a local cafe in Hyderabad with his wife, Sneha Reddy. His visit to the eatery turned chaotic as an unruly mob swarmed the actor and his wife, making it difficult for the actor to leave the cafe.</p><p>The visuals from the incident are going viral on social media. In the visuals, Allu Arjun and Sneha can be seen stepping out of a venue amid a huge crowd of fans swarming Allu Arjun for selfies.</p><p>The <em>Pushpa</em> star looked to be in a difficult position, as he had a tough time navigating the sea of fans while shielding his wife. Allu Arjun’s security also had a tough time managing the massive influx of fans. </p>.<p>The situation became so congested that Allu Arjun had to take charge himself, pleading with the fans to give them some space. Upon reaching the car, Allu Arjun took a moment to greet the fans with folded hands and a wave.</p><p>The incident occurred days after a similar situation involving actors Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nidhhi Agerwal. </p><p>On the professional front, Allu Arjun continues to expand his pan-Indian slate, balancing his ongoing project with Atlee alongside a reported new project with Lokesh Kanagaraj. This upcoming film, backed by Mythri Movie Makers, is expected to be officially announced later this month and will likely go into the floors by mid-2026.</p>