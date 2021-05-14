Paresh Rawal quashes death rumours

Veteran actor-politician Paresh Rawal on Friday dismissed rumours of his death.

Rawal, known for films like Hera Pheri and Oh My God, took to social media to shut down the rumours.

Sharing a screenshot of a social media post claiming that the 65-year-old actor passed away on Friday morning, Rawal wrote, "Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7 am…!,"

🙏...Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am ...! pic.twitter.com/3m7j8J54NF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 14, 2021

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Hungama 2, directed by Priyadarshan and Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan.

Recently many film personalities, including singer Lucky Ali and actors Kirron Kher and Mukesh Khanna, have fell prey to social media death hoaxes.