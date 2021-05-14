Paresh Rawal quashes death rumours

Paresh Rawal quashes death rumours

Rawal, known for films like 'Hera Pheri' and 'Oh My God', took to social media to shut down the rumours

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 14 2021, 21:35 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 21:35 ist
Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal. Credit: AFP File Photo

Veteran actor-politician Paresh Rawal on Friday dismissed rumours of his death.

Rawal, known for films like Hera Pheri and Oh My God, took to social media to shut down the rumours.

Sharing a screenshot of a social media post claiming that the 65-year-old actor passed away on Friday morning, Rawal wrote, "Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7 am…!,"

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Hungama 2, directed by Priyadarshan and Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan.

Recently many film personalities, including singer Lucky Ali and actors Kirron Kher and Mukesh Khanna, have fell prey to social media death hoaxes. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Paresh Rawal
bollywood

What's Brewing

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

 