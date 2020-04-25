People can connect with 'Ateet': Priyamani

Actor Priyamani has had yet another release in the OTT space with ‘Ateet’ on Zee 5. What was meant to initially be a theatrical release has now been released on all OTT platforms.

This suspense thriller, directed by Tanuj Bhramar, had raised huge expectations after its trailer grabbed a lot of attention. Besides Priyamani, Sanjay Suri and Rajeev Khandelwal are in the lead roles.

‘Ateet’ is woven around an army family haunted by the past after Captain Ateet Rana returns from the dead.

Priyamani, who dons the role of Rana’s wife Jhanvi, tells Showtime in a quick chat: “Jhanvi is constantly juggling between the past and present. She is shattered after having lost her husband and after much thought, she decides to settle down and get married again to secure the future of her daughter. Just when things begin to settle down, Ateet returns. How she handles a past that comes back to haunt her forms the crux of the story.”

The actor says she enjoyed portraying the emotions that Jhanvi goes through. “The character is that of a strong woman who doesn’t lose hope because of the tough circumstances she’s in. She tries to stay strong for her daughter’s sake. The film also shows the strong bond between a mother and daughter and the sacrifices a mother makes to see her children happy,” she explains.

Priyamani says the film captured the emotions of a woman caught in the trauma of her past and coping with the present while moving on. “The turmoil Jhanvi goes through and the pain within her has been portrayed well. Something that every woman can relate to,” she adds.

She was also thrilled to work with a young cast and crew. She feels every actor brought in their own unique feel and flavour to the film. “This is also what makes it a unique film,” she says. This is also the first film that Priyamani worked on after her wedding.

The theme of the film, she says, is sure to interest everybody. “Anything with the army as the theme is sure to fuel one’s interest because it takes one through situations and dialogues that people can connect with,” she adds.

The actor, who is fluent in all five South Indian languages, says her felicity with the languages has worked in her favour over the years. She says working is so many languages is an advantage. She has a couple of projects lined up in the Kannada, Tamil and Telugu industries.