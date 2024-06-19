Photos of Justin Timberlake handcuffed after DWI arrest shock fans

“I had one martini and followed my friends’ home”, Timberlake told the police, according to the report.

Timberlake’s refusal to submit to an alcohol test could be used against him at trial, read the report. Timberlake was held overnight before he was taken to Sag Harbor Village Justice Court, where he was arraigned at 9:30 am, police said.

Timberlake was scheduled to perform two shows in Chicago this weekend, followed by a show in New York’s Madison Square Garden next Tuesday. He was set to embark on a global tour of his sixth album, "Everything I Thought It Was".

The ten-time Grammy winner, Timberlake is renowned for his performances in movies like "Friends With Benefits" and "The Social Network". He is married to actress Jessica Biel, and together they have two children.