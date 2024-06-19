Photos of Justin Timberlake handcuffed after DWI arrest shock fans

Pop star and actor Justin Timberlake was arrested late Tuesday night for driving while intoxicated near the picturesque village of Sag Harbor. The 43-year-old was pulled over by local police after they noticed a gray 2025 BMW weave out of a lane and go through a stop sign.
As news of the arrest spreads, visuals of Timberlake walking out of what appears to be a police station, while handcuffed, are circulating on the internet. Social media platforms have been flooded with these visuals and his fans are upset seeing their idol handcuffed. Reactions from fans and fellow celebrities have been mixed, with many expressing concern and support for Timberlake.
According to police reports, Timberlake had “bloodshot and glassy” eyes and a “strong odor” of alcohol on his breath, and was unsteady on his feet. He appeared visibly impaired, failed several field sobriety tests and subsequently refused a breathalyzer test.
“I had one martini and followed my friends’ home”, Timberlake told the police, according to the report.
Timberlake’s refusal to submit to an alcohol test could be used against him at trial, read the report. Timberlake was held overnight before he was taken to Sag Harbor Village Justice Court, where he was arraigned at 9:30 am, police said.
Timberlake was scheduled to perform two shows in Chicago this weekend, followed by a show in New York’s Madison Square Garden next Tuesday. He was set to embark on a global tour of his sixth album, "Everything I Thought It Was".
The ten-time Grammy winner, Timberlake is renowned for his performances in movies like "Friends With Benefits" and "The Social Network". He is married to actress Jessica Biel, and together they have two children.
Published 19 June 2024, 06:02 IST