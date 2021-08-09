'Pokiri' to 'Srimanthudu': 5 movies to watch on Mahesh Babu's birthday

Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most bankable stars in the Telugu film industry. The mass hero enjoys an enviable fan following due to his evergreen looks, stylish dialogue delivery and bindass nature. The actor has starred in several blockbusters, proving that he is the 'Prince' of the box office. On Monday, as Mahesh Babu turns a year older, here is a look at some of his popular movies.



Athadu (2005)



The movie featured the star in the role of a hitman who assumes a fake identity after a twist of fate. The Trivikram Srinivas-helmed flick emerged as a big hit at the box office as it had pretty much everything-- right from mass sequences to the family sentiment-- that one would expect from a commercial action drama. It was later remade in Hindi as Ek with Bobby Deol in the lead.

Pokiri (2006)

Widely regarded as the film that established Mahesh Babu as a superstar, Pokiri revolved around the journey of a 'goon' with a past and catered to the mass audience. The film's action scenes and punch dialogues hit the right notes, helping the Puri Jagannadh-helmed biggie emerge as a blockbuster.

Businessman (2012)



The film, which marked the actor's second collaboration with director Puri Jagannadh, proved to be a treat for those fond of 'desi' action dramas. It revolved around what happens when a don from Andhra Pradesh tries to rule Mumbai while dealing with powerful adversaries. Businessman recieved mixed to positive reviews with critics praising the 'paisa vasool' screenplay and the sincere performances.



1: Nenokkadine (2014)

Mahesh Babu garnered attention with his intense performance in the Sukumar-directed 1: Nenokkadine, which revolved around a schizophrenic musician's search for his parents. The film did not do well at the box office but it received praise for its ambitious storyline and engaging execution. The cast included Kriti Sanon, Nassar, and Pradeep Rawat.

Srimanthudu (2015)

Srimanthudu, a classic example of a commercial film with a message, emerged as a major commercial success while receiving rave reviews. The biggie revolved around what happens when the protagonist adopts a village while trying to reconnect with his ancestral roots. The film's strong message connected with the public with several bigwigs adopting villages in real life.