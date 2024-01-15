Poster of Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' unveiled on Pongal

Makar Sankranthi 2024 has been a delightful treat to movie lovers, as the special posters of various films are being released, raising curiosity among audiences.
Lyca Productions, producers of Rajinikanth and TJ Gnanavel Raja's upcoming film Vettaiyan, released a special poster on Pongal featuring the superstar in fierce avatars.
The poster shows 'Thalaivar' in his iconic look that has been seen in multiple films.
After Jailer, Rajini will be seen playing a police official again in TJ Gnanavel’s serious cop drama.
Earlier, on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday, the production house shared the film's title teaser.
From Amitabh Bachchan and Manju Warrier to Fahadh Faasil, the movie has a powerful star cast and is all set to hit theatres on 31 May, 2024.