Poster of Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' unveiled on Pongal

The poster shows 'Thalaivar' in his iconic look that has been seen in multiple films.

After Jailer, Rajini will be seen playing a police official again in TJ Gnanavel’s serious cop drama.

Earlier, on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday, the production house shared the film's title teaser.

From Amitabh Bachchan and Manju Warrier to Fahadh Faasil, the movie has a powerful star cast and is all set to hit theatres on 31 May, 2024.