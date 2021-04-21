Prabhas is a big foodie; not shy at all: Kriti Sanon

Actor Kriti Sanon, who will be seen opposite pan-India star Prabhas in the Om Raut-directed movie Adupurush, says that 'Darling' is a big foodie and loves treating his co-stars to sumptuous meals. Speaking to BollywoodLife, she added that, contrary to perception, he is not a shy person and engaged in detailed conversations with her.

The mythological drama is based on the epic The Ramayana and features Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram. Kriti plays Sita in what is her first film with the Baahubali star. The cast includes Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. The Race actor essays the role of the dreaded demon 'Lankesh' in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual.

The film landed in trouble a while ago when Saif said that it would show the 'humane side' of Ravan. The 'Chotte Nawab' soon retracted his remarks and clarified that the biggie will 'celebrate the victory of good over evil'. Om Raut had previously wielded the microphone for Tanhaji, which emerged as a big hit. It remains to be seen whether Adipurush lives to the expectations.

Coming back to Kriti, she is going through a busy phase on the work front and will be seen in the eagerly-awaited Mimi. The Dilwale star is set to reunite with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff for Ganpat, which is touted to be an actioner.

Prabhas, on the other hand, will soon be seen in Radhe Shyam. The film is touted to be a romantic drama and marks his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. The film has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame and revolves around the journey of two lovers. It is expected to hit the screens on July 30.

He will also be collaborating with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin for a fantasy drama, which may have shades of yesteryear classic Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari. Its cast includes Deepika Padukone and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

Prabhas also has Salaar, co-starring Shruti Haasan, in his kitty.