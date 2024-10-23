Prabhas starts filming 'Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam'

<p>While Prabhas fans celebrate his 45th birthday today, there's an extra reason to make the day even more special. The pan-India superstar Prabhas has begun filming the highly-awaited sequel, <em>Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam</em> after taking a short break to celebrate his birthday.</p><p>Directed by Prashanth Neel, famous for his work on the successful <em>K.G.F.</em> film series and <em>Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire</em>, <em>Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam</em> aims to take action cinema to the next level. </p><p>In the sequel, Prabhas will essay his role alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, further enriching the thrilling narrative introduced in the previous film. The shooting is scheduled to last for 20 days during which the team plans to capture the high-energy sequences that fans have been eagerly looking forward to.</p><p><em>Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam</em> continues from where the first film concluded, delving further into the complex era of power struggles, vengeance, and redemption. As tensions rise and alliances face challenges, audience can look forward to an exhilarating journey filled with surprising twists. </p><p>The narrative aims to uncover the characters' motivations and the ramifications of their choices presenting a captivating story that blends intense drama with heart-pounding action sequences.</p><p>While Prabhas is deeply involved in the shooting of <em>Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam</em>, he has a busy lineup ahead. In addition to Salaar: Part 2 which is expected to be released for Christmas 2025, he is also preparing for the releases of several other films, including <em>The Raja Saab</em> and the eagerly-awaited <em>Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2</em>.</p>