Prakash Raj to present Utsav Gonwar's 'Photo'

Set in north Karnataka, 'Photo' follows the atrocities migrant workers faced during the Covid 19 nationwide lockdown. Produced by Masari Talkies, the film poignantly shows the relationship between a father and son trapped on road as they try to get back home from the capital city.

The film premiered at the Bengaluru International Film Festival last year and received positive response from critics. The film won the second-best Kannada film award at the festival. 'Photo' was later screened at FTII, Pune, Habitat Film Festival, Delhi and Nitte International Film Festival, Mangalore. Utsav received the best director award at the Bengaluru Bengal Kannada Film Festival organised by Satyajit Ray Film Society, Bengaluru.

Speaking to DH, Utsav said, "I want people to watch my film. With Prakash Raj's backing, I think it'll reach many people now."

Prakash Raj will present the film through Nirdigantha and they plan to release it in March.