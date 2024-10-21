Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary welcome first child

<p>New Delhi: Reality TV personalities Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary of <em>Bigg Boss 9</em> fame have become parents to their first child.</p>.<p>Chaudhary gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday, reports said.</p>.<p>Narula, also known for <em>MTV Roadies 12</em> and <em>MTV Splitsvilla 8,</em> confirmed the news on social media responding to congratulatory messages on his Instagram Stories.</p>.<p>The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, announced the pregnancy in June.</p>.<p>While announcing the pregnancy, Narula said he was both happy and nervous to become a father.</p>.<p>"Privika baby is going to come very soon," he wrote.</p>.<p>Chaudhary has made appearances in films such as Shah Rukh Khan's <em>Om Shanti Om, Summer 2007</em> and <em>Toh Baat Pakki</em>!. She appeared with Narula in <em>Bigg Boss 9</em> and then in <em>Nach Baliye 9</em>. </p>