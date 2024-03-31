Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer 'The Goat Life' crosses Rs 50 crore-mark globally

New Delhi: Survival drama The Goat Life, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has collected over Rs 50 crore in worldwide gross collections, the makers announced on Sunday.

The Malayalam film follows the real-life story of Najeeb (Sukumaran), a Malayali immigrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd in the secluded farm of Saudi Arabia.

Directed by Blessy, the movie is based on the 2008 bestselling novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin. It hit the screens on Friday.