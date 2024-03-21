Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas & family visit Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently on a visit to her homeland, offered prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on March 20.
Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
She was joined by her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti and mother Madhu Chopra.
Priyanka, who was dressed in a yellow sari, and Nick, wearing a kurta set, were photographed at the temple after they paid obeisance at the shrine.
The actor was seen carrying Malti in her arms during the visit.
Post their darshan, the couple also posed for pictures with temple priests and security personnel.
(Published 21 March 2024, 07:05 IST)