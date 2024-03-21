JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas & family visit Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas, offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodha along with their daughter Malti. Visuals from their visit has flooded social media and is going viral across all the platforms.
Last Updated 21 March 2024, 07:05 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently on a visit to her homeland, offered prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on March 20.

Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra

She was joined by her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti and mother Madhu Chopra.

Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Priyanka, who was dressed in a yellow sari, and Nick, wearing a kurta set, were photographed at the temple after they paid obeisance at the shrine.

Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra

The actor was seen carrying Malti in her arms during the visit.

Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Post their darshan, the couple also posed for pictures with temple priests and security personnel.

Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra

(Published 21 March 2024, 07:05 IST)
