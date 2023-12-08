Proud of my independent films, but can't forget the struggle: Manoj Bajpayee

"We hardly speak to each other. We do a lot of talking before the prep starts, then he leaves with me with all his notes and vision. After that, he trusts me that I’ll go through it again and again, and prepare for it. With three films, we have seen our mood, understood each other that we don’t need to say things. But it was not easy to shoot the film with a toddler, especially the climax scene, which is set in an iron ore mine in Jharkhand."