Queer community on celluloid

For Pride month, a list of movies from around the world representing the LGBTQIA+ community

Happy Together (1997, Hong-Kong)

Directed by Wong Kar-wai, ‘Happy Together’ is an intimate and raw portrayal of two gay men from Hong-Kong. Revolving around the themes of loneliness, self-identity, human relationships and sexuality, the film explores the complexities of love as the two men struggle to maintain their relationship. They try to survive on odd jobs as they continue to drift apart.

Watch it on Mubi.

Brokeback Mountain (2005, US)

‘Brokeback Mountain’ is a moving and thought-provoking film that delves into the complexities of love, identity, and the sacrifices people make to conform to societal expectations. Directed by Ang Lee, the plot revolves around two young men, Ennis and Jack who fall in love but soon they part ways, marry their girlfriends. They secretly meet years later, and struggle in a world of homophobia. The film won three Academy Awards, and holds significance in the representation of LGBTQIA+ community in cinema.

Watch it on JioCinema.

A Fantastic Woman (2017, Chile)

Marina Vidal, a transgender woman portrayed by Daniela Vega, who faces various challenges after the sudden death of her older boyfriend, Orlando. The film explores themes of identity, discrimination, and resilience. Marina’s journey is a struggle against prejudice and discrimination, as she battles the legal system, endures emotional abuse, and fights for her dignity and the right to be recognised as a woman. ‘A Fantastic Woman’ delves into the complexity of identity, portraying Marina as a multidimensional character who refuses to be defined solely by her gender. The Sebastian Lelio directorial won the Best Foreign Language Film in the 2018 Academy Awards.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Rafiki (2018, Kenya)

Set in Nairobi, ‘Rafiki’ follows the relationship of two women coming from politically opposing backgrounds facing challenges due to societal norms. Highlighting the vibrancy of Nairobi, director Wanuri Kahiu depicts the reality of a conservative African society as the two lovers struggle for personal freedom, cultural traditions and succumbing to pressures around them. The film received critical acclaim for its authentic portrayal of the LGBTQIA+ experience. But, it also faced controversy and censorship in Kenya due to its depiction of a same-sex relationship, leading to a temporary ban in the country.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019, France)

Set in 18th-century France, the film explores desire, art, and freedom while highlighting the struggles and limitations faced by women in that era. The plot begins with a young painter, Marianne, who is commissioned to draw portraits of Heloise, who is soon to marry. As the two women spend a lot of time together, they find solace in each other’s company. The act of painting becomes an intimate dialogue between Marianne and Heloise, each stroke of the brush revealing hidden emotions and vulnerabilities. Directed by Celine Sciamma, the film is aesthetically pleasing and thought provoking.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Close (2022, France)

A coming of age story about male grief, ‘Close’, depicts inner challenges, homophobia, exploring boyhood and more. Set in Belgium, the two boys develop intimate feelings for each other but succumbing to peer pressure and societal norms, one of them dies by suicide. This Lucas Dhont directorial won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, and was also an Academy awards nominee for the best international feature film.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021, India)

A heartfelt romantic drama revolving around a young gym trainer, Maan and a free spirited girl named Manavi. As their friendship grows, they develop feelings for each other. Set in Chandigarh, obstacles arise when Maan finds out about Manavi’s sex reassignment surgery. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor is a rollercoaster ride as the two struggle to overcome the hurdles in their relationship while trying not to succumb to family pressures and societal norms.

Watch it on Netflix.