Radhika Apte returns to Netflix; Twitterverse hosts meme fest

“Omnipresent” Radhika Apte is back with yet another Netflix original directed by Honey Trehan called ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ and Twitterverse welcomed her with a barrage of memes for starring in (yet) another Netflix title.

The micro-bolgging platform started a meme fest, the moment it was announced that Apte would feature in the crime-thriller, which also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aditya Srivastava, Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Khalid Tyabji, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Most memes were altered dialogues from movies as reactions and Apte’s face was superimposed on the movie stills. The tweet storm began after Netflix shared on its official Twitter account that Apte would be starring in an orginal again

Crying happy tears because Radhika Apte is going to be in a Netflix original again 😭 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 17, 2020

This is how some netizens reacted to the news.

Netflix thinking about new actors Radhika Apte: pic.twitter.com/UmdxGWF4VA — Old Monk (@1947OldMonk) July 17, 2020

Other actress watching #Netflix making every movie & webseries with Radhika Apte... #RadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/efYhMD5QHz — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) July 17, 2020

#RadhikaApte

When there is not Radhika apte in Netflix originals Me :: pic.twitter.com/plFs3OgyXb — Sujeet maurya (@Shy_taan) July 17, 2020

In 2018, reacting to her 'omnipresence' moniker on Netflix, Apte had posted a spoof video on Instagram under the same name and wrote, "I just want to thank all of them who thought there was too much of me on Netflix. It's only because of you that I can share this news and video with you! Looks like I've officially taken over Netflix India."

The versatile actor has starred in many Netflix Originals, such as Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul.