Twitterati's meme fest over Apte's Netflix return

Radhika Apte returns to Netflix; Twitterverse hosts meme fest

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 18 2020, 17:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 17:55 ist
Radhika Apte. Credit: AFP

“Omnipresent” Radhika Apte is back with yet another Netflix original directed by Honey Trehan called ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ and Twitterverse welcomed her with a barrage of memes for starring in (yet) another Netflix title.

The micro-bolgging platform started a meme fest, the moment it was announced that Apte would feature in the crime-thriller, which also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aditya Srivastava, Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Khalid Tyabji, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Most memes were altered dialogues from movies as reactions and Apte’s face was superimposed on the movie stills. The tweet storm began after Netflix shared on its official Twitter account that Apte would be starring in an orginal again

 

This is how some netizens reacted to the news.

 

 

 

 

 

 

In 2018, reacting to her 'omnipresence' moniker on Netflix, Apte had posted a spoof video on Instagram under the same name and wrote, "I just want to thank all of them who thought there was too much of me on Netflix. It's only because of you that I can share this news and video with you! Looks like I've officially taken over Netflix India."

 

 

The versatile actor has starred in many Netflix Originals, such as Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul.

 

Radhika Apte
Netflix
Entertainment
bollywood

