Rajinikanth cancels 'Vettaiyan' shoot, rushes back to Chennai to pay respects to Vijayakanth

Rajinikanth and Vijayakanth enjoy a very good relationship though they have acted together in very less films, one of them is the well-known Manathil Uruthi Vendum (1987).

Vijayakanth was an actor par excellence, he started his tryst with acting in 1979 with MA Kaja's Inikkum Ilamai.

Despite hailing from the Telugu-speaking Naidu community, Vijayakanth born Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami (August 25, 1952) was considered quintessentially a Tamil. Praised as 'Karuppu MGR' (black MGR) by his fans for his generosity, Vijayakanth has been ill and kept a low profile for the past 4-5 years and his wife Premalatha formally took over the reins of the DMDK on December 14. She was declared the general secretary at a party meet in Chennai.

The DMDK founder's death is a huge loss for Tamil Nadu and the world of cinema and as a mark of homage, the Tamil Nadu government will accord full state honours for Vijayakanth's funeral.