Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ surpasses Rs 300 crore mark at global box office

The movie succeeded in attracting audience to the theatres over the weekend and the shows are still housefull at various places. The craze for Rajini refuses to die down and the movie is expected to cross the Rs 500-crore mark during the Independence Day holiday.

It's been four days of its release, but the the cinema halls screening Jailer still wears a festive look as Thalaivar fans throng the multiplexes in large numbers to cheer and celebrate Rajinikanth's comeback to the silver screen after a good two years.

Rajinikanth is living up to the title of Superstar and has succeeded in delivering a blockbuster that have set the cash registers ringing at the box office worldwide. After Endhiran, Kabali and 2Point0, Jailer is Rajinikanth’s fourth movie to enter the Rs 300-crore club.