Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ sparks a digital frenzy

Rajkummar Rao has carved a niche for himself as a versatile actor with an unquenchable thirst for diverse roles. With a slew of upcoming projects on his plate, including ‘Stree 2’, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’, and ‘Sri’, Rao stands out as one of the most prolific and sought-after actors in the industry. However, it is his upcoming series, ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ that has sparked a digital frenzy and set social media ablaze.

Rao, who plays a character called Tipu in the series, has been getting immense love from young fans during the promotions. From trending hashtags to fan-made memes, the social media is filled with the love for Rao and his character. It's a testament to Rao's ability to make his characters relatable and endearing, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the worlds he creates.

Rao's talent has earned him a devoted following and numerous accolades. His commitment to his craft and his ability to breathe life into a diverse range of characters have made him a household name in the entertainment industry. With an impressive lineup of projects, it's no wonder that his fans are eagerly awaiting his return.