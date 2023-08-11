Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ sparks a digital frenzy

Rajkummar Rao has carved a niche for himself as a versatile actor with an unquenchable thirst for diverse roles. With a slew of upcoming projects on his plate, including ‘Stree 2’, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’, and ‘Sri’, Rao stands out as one of the most prolific and sought-after actors in the industry. However, it is his upcoming series, ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ that has sparked a digital frenzy and set social media ablaze.
Rao, who plays a character called Tipu in the series, has been getting immense love from young fans during the promotions. From trending hashtags to fan-made memes, the social media is filled with the love for Rao and his character. It's a testament to Rao's ability to make his characters relatable and endearing, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the worlds he creates.
Rao's talent has earned him a devoted following and numerous accolades. His commitment to his craft and his ability to breathe life into a diverse range of characters have made him a household name in the entertainment industry. With an impressive lineup of projects, it's no wonder that his fans are eagerly awaiting his return.
Rajkummar Rao's upcoming series, ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ is more than just a project—it's a fan-driven phenomenon that has taken the digital world by storm. The viral buzz surrounding the series speaks volumes about his ability to capture hearts and create a lasting impact. As the digital landscape buzzes with excitement, one thing is certain: Rajkummar's magnetic pull on his audience is stronger than ever before.