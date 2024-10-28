Rakesh Roshan to re-release 'Karan Arjun' ahead of film's 30th anniversary

<p>New Delhi: <em>Karan Arjun</em>, a popular 1990s reincarnation drama starring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/salman-khan">Salman Khan</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shah-rukh-khan">Shah Rukh Khan</a>, is set to be re-released in theatres ahead of its 30th anniversary.</p>.<p>The Hindi film, which was originally released on January 13, 1995, will once again hit the screens on November 22.</p>.<p><em>Karan Arjun</em> also starred Raakhee, Mamta Kulkarni, Kajol, and Amrish Puri.</p>.‘Taal’ to re-release in theatres to mark its 25th anniversary.<p>Director Rakesh Roshan, who also produced the film, announced on his X page.</p>.<p>"Karan Arjun aa rahe hai! Witness the reincarnation across the globe in cinema halls from November 22nd 2024. #RajeshRoshan @BeingSalmanKhan @iamsrk @itsKajolD #MamtaKulkarni #Rakhee #AmrishPuri @tipsofficial @PenMovies #30yearsOfKaranArjun," the filmmaker wrote alongside the trailer of <em>Karan Arjun</em>.</p>.<p><em>Karan Arjun</em> revolves around the titular brothers (Salman and Shah Rukh), who are reincarnated years later to avenge their father's murder at the hands of their property-hungry uncle (Puri).</p>.<p>At the time, the film emerged as a blockbuster at the box office collecting a reported earnings of Rs 43 crore.</p>.<p>Johnny Lever, Arjun, Jack Gaud, Ranjeet and Aasif Sheikh also rounded out its cast. </p>