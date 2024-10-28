Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Rakesh Roshan to re-release 'Karan Arjun' ahead of film's 30th anniversary

The Hindi film, which was originally released on January 13, 1995, will once again hit the screens on November 22.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 10:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 10:44 IST
Entertainment NewsSalman KhanShah Rukh KhanRakesh Roshan

Follow us on :

Follow Us