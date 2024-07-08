Ram Charan wraps shooting for 'Game Changer'

Mumbai: Telugu actor Ram Charan wrapped shooting for his upcoming film Game Changer.

The actor, 39, made the announcement on Monday as he shared an Instagram collage of behind the scenes shots from the set.

The project was announced in 2021. It is now set to move to the pre-production stage.

"The GAME is about to CHANGE! '#GAMECHANGER'. That’s a wrap! See you at the cinemas,” Charan shared.