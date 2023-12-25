Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt officially introduce daughter Raha to media on Christmas

"I don't want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet, she's barely a year old," the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani star had said at an event.