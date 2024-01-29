Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt win best actor trophies at Filmfare Awards

New Delhi: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt walked away top acting honours at the 69th Filmfare Awards for their roles in Animal and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani while Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail won the Black Lady for best film and director.

The 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024 with Gujarat Tourism was held in GIFT City, Gujarat. The festival concluded on Sunday with an awards ceremony that was hosted by Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Maneish Paul.

Bhatt's co-star Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won best supporting actress award but film's lead star Ranveer Singh lost the trophy to Ranbir Kapoor. The Karan Johar-directed film also won the trophy for best dialogues as well as best choreography for What Jhumka?.

Vicky Kaushal, who was also nominated in the best actor category, won a best supporting actor trophy for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki.

Despite delivering three biggest hits of the year in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, SRK was missing from the winners list despite securing a nomination in the best actor and film categories. Jawan, however, won Filmfare for best VFX and action.