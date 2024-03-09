'Ranganayaka' movie review: A directionless film that fails to impress

After ‘Matha’ (2006) and ‘Eddelu Manjunatha’ (2009) Guruprasad has teamed up with Jaggesh for ‘Ranganayaka’. It had aroused curiosity as the last two films shook the audience’s sensibilities, thanks to strong content.
‘Ranganayaka’ narrates the story of filmmaker Guruprasad who was born as Padmanabha Sharma in his previous life. He delves into his past after being hypnotised in a television show. Inspired by the moving picture by the Lumiere brothers, Sharma attempts to make the first ever moving picture in India in Kannada language in 1911. He fails in his mission as many forces block the attempt.
The flick starts as a satire, but soon crosses the limits of this genre. At times, absurdity reaches its peak as scenes and dialogues lack context. Most dialogues are sourced from WhatsApp text messages. The conversations between characters are long but the story never progresses. Double entendre in conversations between Jaggesh and Rachitha Mahalakshmi spoils cinematic experience.
Guruprasad loses control over everything as the storyline becomes directionless especially in the second half.
The role of the psychiatrist played by Yograj Bhat is absolutely irrelevant to the plot. Two ill-timed songs and exhibition of love for Kannada in excess only add to the frustration of the audience.
The only two factors that draw attention are Jaggesh’s performance and some witty one-liners.
Anoop Seelin deserves a mention for his music composition.
The flick doesn’t narrate who blocked Sharma and the growth of Kannada film industry. His mockery of numerous artistes and directors lacks justification and is in poor taste.
The purpose of filmmaking is to entertain, instruct and enlighten the audience. Guruprasad uses ‘Ranganayaka’ to express his frustration against forces hiding their identity.
By the time the show ends, the audience’s frustration reaches a boiling point.
