'Ray' series review: Netflix anthology makes for a decent watch

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Gajraj Rao, Shweta Basu Prasad and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor

Director: Srijit Mukherji, Vasan Bala, and Abhishek Chaubey

Rating: 2.5/5

The streaming platform Netflix's latest offering Ray, which features four segments 'inspired by' the thespian Satyajit Ray's stories, is a decent anthology series that brings together quite a few talented performers. Here is a detailed look at the much-talked-about release.

Forget Me Not

The Srijit Mukherji-helmed segment revolves around what happens when a brilliant entrepreneur begins to question his sanity following a 'chance meeting' with a woman, who claims to be an acquaintance. It caters to an urban crowd and works mainly because of Ali Fazal's layered performance. The Furious 7 actor does justice to a part that is quite different from Mirzapur's Guddu Bhaiya. The star brings out the vulnerability and rage of the character, which is no mean feat. His work in Forget Me Not has shades of Shahid Kapoor's performance in Kabir Singh.

The segment, however, has its share of flaws as well. The female characters, played by Shweta Basu Prasad and Anindita Bose, have not been fleshed out too well. This dilutes the impact of the dark twist towards the end.

Bahrupiya

A story revolving around an underdog can make the desired impact only if it features relatable situations and an emotional narrative. This is precisely where Mukherji's second segment Bahrupiya-- a story about an out-of-luck makeup artiste-- fails to deliver. The predictability of the narrative further dilutes its impact. That said, Bahrupiya is not a lost cause as Kay Kay Menon salvages the segment with his sincere performance. He is ably supported by Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who previously received praise for his work in Criminal Justice and Undekhi. The twist towards the end has been executed rather well.

Spotlight

A sincere Harshvarrdhan Kapoor headlines the quirky segment Spotlight, which has been directed by Vasan Bala of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota fame. It revolves around the journey of an actor who has a life-changing experience following a confrontation with a 'god lady'. Spotlight, unlike Forget Me Not and Bahrupiya, is a breezy affair that has pretty much everything one expects from a film/episode, which caters to a 'Gen Y' crowd. Kapoor, who does justice to a character that appears to be an extension of his personality, is supported by Radhika Madan. Chandan Roy Sanyal too makes his presence felt

Spotlight's impact, however, is diluted by the shallow climax, which pretty much overstays its welcome. The segment lacks an emotional connect, which acts as a hindrance.



Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa?

Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa? is arguably the pick of the lot and leaves a solid impact because of the stellar performances. It revolves around the life of a ghazal ustad. who finds himself in an uncomfortable situation during a journey. The segment hits the right notes because the writers adopt the 'show don't tell' model of storytelling.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who recently received rave reviews for his work in The Family Man 2, does a splendid job in the Abhishek Chaubey-helmed segment. He virtually transforms into his character, just like he did in Bhonsle. He is ably supported by Gajraj Rao. Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa? ends with a well-executed twist, which is thought-provoking and quirky in equal proportions.