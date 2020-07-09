Remembering Sanjeev Kumar on his birth anniversary: 5 timeless classics that prove ‘Hari Bhai’ was an actor par excellence

There’s no denying the fact that Sanjeev Kumar was one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry in the 1970s. An artiste par excellence, he enjoyed a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence, impeccable dialogue delivery and intelligent selection of roles. ‘Hari Bhai’ often played aged characters, proving that he was not afraid to experiment with his reel image. On Thursday, as fans pay tribute to the powerhouse performer on his birth anniversary, here is a look at five unforgettable movies that made him an inseparable part of Bollywood.

Khilona (1970)

Widely regarded as the film that made Sanjeev Kumar a star, Khilona revolved around what happens when the son of a rich man suffers a personal setback under shocking circumstances. A remake of ANR’s Punarajanma, it had a strong cast that incuded Mumtaz, Jagdeep and Shatrughan Sinha.

Koshish (1972)

Featuring a National Award-winning performance from Sanjeev Kumar, Koshish revolved around the challenges faced by a differently-abled couple. Directed by Gulzar, the film received rave reviews from all quarters with most fans praising the effective presentation. The cast included Jaya Bachchan and Om Shivpuri.

Naya Din Nayi Raat (1974)

A remake of the Tamil hit Navaratri, Naya Din Nayi Raat featured Sanjeev Kumar in nine roles and proved that he was versatility personified. Interestingly, the film was originally offered to Dilip Kumar, who recommended his name.

Sholay (1975)

Sholay, directed by Ramesh Sippy, is considered to be one of the most popular Indian films of all time. The action-drama featured ‘Hari Bhai’ in the role of the Thakur Baldev Singh and gave him a good platform to showcase his abilities as an actor. Sanjeev Kumar hit it out of the park with his intense performance, leaving fans asking for more. The character soon became an integeral part of popular culture, cementing the star's legacy.

Aandhi (1975)

The makers promoted Aandhi as a Suchitra Sen starrer but it was Sanjeev Kumar who emerged as surprise package and impressed one and all with his subdued performance. The Gulzaar-directed film, however, did not do too well at the box office despite receiving favourable reviews from all corners.