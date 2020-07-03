Remembering Saroj Khan: A choreographer par excellence

Noted choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in Mumbai on Friday after suffering a heart attack, leaving countless movie buffs in a state of shock. Born Nirmala Nagpal, she began her career as a child artiste when she appeared in Nazarana, starring Shyama. She then featured as a background dancer in several films made during the 1950s.

‘Master Jee’ honed her dancing skills under the guidance of Bollywood dance director B Sohanlal, which opened new avenues for her. After working as an assistant choreographer, she ultimately made her debut with Geeta Mera Naam (1974), directed by powerhouse actress Sadhana. Even though the film emerged as a hit, it had limited impact on her career. Saroj ultimately hit the jackpot when she worked on Mr India (1987), starring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor. The classic featured the iconic Hawa Hawai number, which clicked with the masses. She subsequently collaboration with the ‘Last Empress’ for movies like Nagina (1986) and Chandini (1989).

The N Chandra-directed Tezaab (1988) proved to be another landmark release for the ‘Mother Of Dance’. The actiloner featured the unforgetable Ek Do Teen number, which established Madhuri Dixit as a star. Saroj subsequently teamed up with ‘Mads’ for Beta, which featured the sensuous Dhak Dhak number. The Tamma Tamma loge song from Thanedaar too made an impact.

Later, she reunited with Madhuri for Gulaab Gang ( 2014) much to the delight of fans, The movie, however, did not do as well as expected.

Some of her other popular songs include Chane Ke Khet Mein (Anjaam), Chand Sifarish (Fanaa) and Dola Re (Devadas). She won three National awards during her career, proving her mettle.

She also served as a judge on reality shows such as Nach Baliye, Nachle With Saroj Khan and Ustaadon Ka Ustaad. Most people in the industry considered her to be a strict yet supportive choreographer, who could extract top performances from almost anybody. Saroj was regarded as an outspoken indiviual, who often ruffled a few feathers with her bold remarks.

Her death is a big loss for Bollywood and she will be missed!