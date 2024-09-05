Restored version of Girish Kasaravalli's 'Ghatashraddha' screened at Venice Film Festival

"A wonderful photograph at the world premiere of the newly restored Ghatashraddha (1977) at the Venice Film Festival yesterday with Alberto Barbera, Artistic Director of the Venice Film Festival, renowned filmmaker and director of the film, Girish Kasaravalli, Davide Pozzi, Director L'Immagine Ritrovata, Elena Tammaccaro and Caterina Palpacelli of L'immagine Ritrovata and Film Heritage Foundation Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. We are proud to say that the film was very well received and a discovery for many people," a post on the foundation's official Instagram page read.