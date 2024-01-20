Return of the classics

Film archivist S M M Ausaja, who had curated an exhibition of Bachchan memorabilia at PVR during the retrospective insists that retro cinema will always have an audience and the magic of big screen entertainment remains unrivalled despite DVDs, YouTube, Blu-ray, streaming platforms and dedicated cinema channels. “Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand and Amitabh Bachchan are greats whose films we’ve grown up watching and the new generation has grown up hearing of. Both generations want to experience anew the magic of their movies on the big screen evident from the clamour for ‘Don’ tickets during the Bachchan retrospective,” he reminisces, confident that if tickets are reasonably priced, such screenings will pack in the crowds.