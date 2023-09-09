Revisiting ‘Lucia’

I would like to request the audience to look into other aspects of the film when they view it again. Look into the characters, the dialogues, the shots, the scene constructions, the narrative, and the magic that happened there. And, even though I am the writer-director of the film, I don’t feel like taking the credit for the same, as I don’t know how to repeat this magic again. This is exactly why, I believe the universe chose me to spearhead the movie, and it did its job

through me.