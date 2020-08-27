Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik grilled by CBI

Taking the investigations into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput further, the CBI on Thursday grilled Showik Chakraborty, the brother of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty.

Showik is being questioned at the DRDO and IAF guest house in Mumbai.

Showik's statement will be compared with the statements of Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and househelp Dipesh Sawant.

Sushant and Rhea stayed in the duplex apartment at Mont Blanc at Carter Road in Bandra.

Showik was a regular visitor to the duplex flat.

Besides being Rhea’s brother, he was also Sushant’s friend and business partner – being directors of Rhealityx Private Limited.

Earlier, Rhea, Showik and their father Lt Col (retd) Dr Indrajit Chakraborty were grilled by the ED.