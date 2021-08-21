RIP Chitra: A seasoned performer who left an impact

Malayalam actor Chitra passed away in Chennai on Saturday due to a cardiac arrest much to the shock of her fans. She was 56. The star, who was born in Kochi in 1965, began her acting career as a child artist with the K Balachander-directed Apoorva Raagangal, which released in theatres in 1975. She was also part of the Tamil film Aval Appadithaan.

She subsequently made her debut as an adult with a supporting role in the Malayalam movie Attakalasham. The J Sasikumar-directed movie hit the screens in 1983 and emerged as a big hit at the box office. It had an impressive cast headlined by Prem Nazir and Mohanlal.

Chitra subsequently carved a niche for herself in the Malayalam film industry with flicks such as Ivide Ingane, Naadody, Ustaad and Thamburan. She was part of director Hariharan's magnum opus Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, which hit the screens in 1989. It featured Mammootty in the lead and helped him win the National Award for 'Best Actor'.



She acted alongside Suresh Gopi in the action drama Commissioner, which soon attained cult status. It featured the 'Action King' in the role of a brash yet principled cop and proved to be a treat for the masses. Its sequel Bharathchandran I.P.S. premiered in 2005, nearly a decade after the first part, and emerged as a commercial success.



She earned the nickname 'Nallenai' after appearing in a TV commercial for an oil brand.

Chitra made an impact in Tamil cinema with her work in the Sarathkumar-starrer Cheran Pandiyan, directed by K S Ravikumar. The action drama emerged as a big hit at the box office and received rave reviews. It was later remade in Telugu as Balarama Krishnulu and in Hindi as Sautela. Her other notable Tamil films include Chinnavar, Chinna Poove Mella Pesu, Ethir Kaatru and Vellaiya Thevan. She essayed a key role in the 1987 movie Oorkavalan, starring Rajinikanth and Raadhika.



Chirtra eventually retired from acting to concentrate on her personal commitments.