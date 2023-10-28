Rip-roaring comedy from Dhananjaya’s stable

The couple in special appearance (Poornachandra Mysore and Yasha Shivkumar) outperform the lead couple (Nagabhushana N S and Amrutha Prem). With lyrics by Dhananjaya K A (also the producer) and music by Vasuki Vaibhav, the songs are peppy and add to the merriment. The entire film is set beside the picturesque Bharachukki waterfalls. The wide angle and top drone shots are a treat on the big screen. The Mandya slang is the icing on the cake, making the film a wholesome entertainer.