RIP Saroj Khan: Celebrities mourn Master ji's demise

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 03 2020, 08:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 08:48 ist
The 72-year-old three-time National Award winner gave her moves to some of the most iconic dance numbers that have ever come out of the Hindi film industry.

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday morning following a cardiac arrest. 

The 72-year-old three-time National Award winner gave her moves to some of the most iconic dance numbers that have ever come out of the Hindi film industry. From "Hawa Hawai", "Kate Nahi Kat Te", "Dhak Dhak", "Ek Do Teen", "Channe Ke Khet Mein" to the more contemporary "Dola Re Dola" and "Ye Ishq Haaye", Masterji, as Khan was fondly known, has a plethora of dancing gems under her name. 

"Tabaah Hogaye" from Karan Johar's 2019 film "Kalank" starring Madhuri Dixit, one of Khan's favourite 'students', was the last addition to her illustrious list of songs.  

Here is how the celebrities bid adieu to the dance maestro:

