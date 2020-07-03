RIP Saroj Khan: Celebrities mourn Master ji's demise

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday morning following a cardiac arrest.

The 72-year-old three-time National Award winner gave her moves to some of the most iconic dance numbers that have ever come out of the Hindi film industry. From "Hawa Hawai", "Kate Nahi Kat Te", "Dhak Dhak", "Ek Do Teen", "Channe Ke Khet Mein" to the more contemporary "Dola Re Dola" and "Ye Ishq Haaye", Masterji, as Khan was fondly known, has a plethora of dancing gems under her name.

Bollywood's ace choreographer Saroj Khan dies at 72

"Tabaah Hogaye" from Karan Johar's 2019 film "Kalank" starring Madhuri Dixit, one of Khan's favourite 'students', was the last addition to her illustrious list of songs.

Here is how the celebrities bid adieu to the dance maestro:

Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2020

OMG. Woke up to this terrible news of Saroj Khan passing away. A master of her art. Always received her unconditional love. Had the opportunity to work with her in Billo Rani song from Goal. May God give her soul peace. RIP. pic.twitter.com/RD4QSC2TT6 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 3, 2020