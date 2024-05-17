Rishab Shetty shares enchanting photos of his vacation; see here

Rishab Shetty who changed the dynamics of Kannada cinema with Kantara and has left global audiences in awe with his storytelling and direction skills also has the reputation of prioritising his family - including wife Pragathi, kids Ranvit and Raadya above everything.

His bond with his wife has been seen time and again making the two one of the most adorable celebrity couples around. There have been several occasions where they have been seen supporting each other and also expressing love.

Today on social media, Rishab, took a trip down the memory lane and shared a series of pictures from their vacation. He jotted down the caption which says, "Lost in the Right Direction ⚓" (sic)