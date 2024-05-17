Home
Rishab Shetty shares enchanting photos of his vacation; see here

Time and again the example of their bond has been witnessed and there is no denying the fact that Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty are one of the most adorable celebrity couples in showbiz.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 08:30 IST
Rishab Shetty who changed the dynamics of Kannada cinema with Kantara and has left global audiences in awe with his storytelling and direction skills also has the reputation of prioritising his family - including wife Pragathi, kids Ranvit and Raadya above everything.

His bond with his wife has been seen time and again making the two one of the most adorable celebrity couples around. There have been several occasions where they have been seen supporting each other and also expressing love.

Today on social media, Rishab, took a trip down the memory lane and shared a series of pictures from their vacation. He jotted down the caption which says, "Lost in the Right Direction ⚓" (sic)

The actor spends a good amount of time with his family. He is also deeply connected to the roots and culture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab Shetty who took the fans and the audiences on a devotional ride with Kantara: A Legend, has begun shooting for the much-awaited prequel of Kantara: Chapter 1.

Published 17 May 2024, 08:30 IST
